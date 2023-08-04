MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,084 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 535.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

