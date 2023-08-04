MQS Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

