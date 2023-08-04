MQS Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

