MQS Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $340.68 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 447.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

