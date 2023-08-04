MQS Management LLC Invests $368,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.76. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

