MQS Management LLC Invests $385,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

