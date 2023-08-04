MQS Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Plexus by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $97.70 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

