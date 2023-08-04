MQS Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $11,355,000. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,635,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,659,000 after purchasing an additional 131,173 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

