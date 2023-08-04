MQS Management LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.8 %

DINO opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

