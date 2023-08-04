MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.4% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 566,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.