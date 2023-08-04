MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ryder System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 18.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of R opened at $99.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $103.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,350.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,087 shares of company stock worth $3,410,932. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

