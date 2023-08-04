MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,611,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,319,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

