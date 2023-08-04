MQS Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

