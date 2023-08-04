MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,146,000 after acquiring an additional 693,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

