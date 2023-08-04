MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,143 shares of company stock worth $7,106,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

