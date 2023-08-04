MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,275 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 2,442,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,755,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 1,066,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.90 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.11%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

