MQS Management LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $216.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

