MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 2.0 %

Avantor stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

