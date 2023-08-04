MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

