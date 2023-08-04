MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $110.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

