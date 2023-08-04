MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $315,323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,739,000 after acquiring an additional 222,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SUI opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.