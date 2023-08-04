MQS Management LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

