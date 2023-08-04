MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.8 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

