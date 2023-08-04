MQS Management LLC Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1,017.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 140,497 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $5,824,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALV opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

