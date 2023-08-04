National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Capstone Copper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of TSE CS opened at C$6.72 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Europe’s Largest Bank Raises Full-Year Guidance, Boosts Dividend
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Chipmaker Marvell Sees AI Revenue Soaring In The Coming Years
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.