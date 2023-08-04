National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Capstone Copper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$6.72 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.