National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $20.07.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 2.72%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.