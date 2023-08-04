National Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.71.

NA stock opened at C$100.94 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.19. The stock has a market cap of C$34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

