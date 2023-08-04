Neil Desai Sells 22,710 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $118,546.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,724,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,628.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Neil Desai sold 16,171 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $105,920.05.

On Monday, July 3rd, Neil Desai sold 10,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $66,400.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $140,424.65.

On Thursday, June 1st, Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $39,457.44.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of AADI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AADI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.