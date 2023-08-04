New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 72,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 63,453 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 123,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

