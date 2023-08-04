NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $457.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $460.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.