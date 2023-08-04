NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.55 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

