Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOMD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Price Performance
NOMD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.