Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,027,000 after buying an additional 2,177,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

