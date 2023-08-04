Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $44.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOG

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $926,854. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 5.6 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.