Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

