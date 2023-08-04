Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $135.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $106.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. Nova has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nova will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

