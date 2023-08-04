Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Announces Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. Nutrien updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$5.60 EPS.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

