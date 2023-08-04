NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $445.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

