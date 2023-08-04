NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

