NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Insider Julie Southern Acquires 203 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.95 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.