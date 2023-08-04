O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.02. 608,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,097,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2,630.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 838,000 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.