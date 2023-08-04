Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

