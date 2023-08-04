Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Up 3.9% After Strong Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.10. 146,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 433,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.