Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,793 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.