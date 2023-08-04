Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,225,000 after buying an additional 207,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,415,000 after purchasing an additional 935,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

