Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

