Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

