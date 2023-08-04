Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,795 shares of company stock worth $6,561,912. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $759.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $776.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

