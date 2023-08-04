Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 417.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Get Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.