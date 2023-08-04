Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,494 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $855.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $892.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.61.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

