Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $435.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.44.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

